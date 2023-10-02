Insight Folios Inc Purchases 14,614 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. 1,342,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.05%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

