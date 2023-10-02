Insight Folios Inc Invests $548,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.08% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 728,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.05%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

