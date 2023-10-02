Insight Folios Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.3 %

KSS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,468. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

