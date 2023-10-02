CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,535 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 306,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

