Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $827.50. 900,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,556. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $862.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

