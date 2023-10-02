Insight Folios Inc Sells 271 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

DFS stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.43. 5,184,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,114. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

