The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

