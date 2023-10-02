DEI Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $28.51 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00236377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

