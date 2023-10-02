MagnetGold Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $28,309.34 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

