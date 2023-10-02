New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,409. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

