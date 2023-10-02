Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,578. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.99 on Monday, reaching $633.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,840. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $664.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

