Insight Folios Inc Buys 7,811 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

