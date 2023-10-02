New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,534 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.23 on Monday, hitting $518.13. 1,265,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,624. The company has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

