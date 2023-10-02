Insight Folios Inc Has $6.92 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 3,760,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

