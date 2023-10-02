Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.30 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00014646 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,787.98 or 0.99965532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07532945 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,397,970.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.