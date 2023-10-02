Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

