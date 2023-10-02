iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.05. 1,044,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,388. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

