Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.31. 647,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,610. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.13 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

