Keeler THomas Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $643.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

