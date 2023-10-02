Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,129,361. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,850. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.