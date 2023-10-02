Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GIS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.