The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,103,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

