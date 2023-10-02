Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 902 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.54. 1,188,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $161.54 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

