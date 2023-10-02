Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $826,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ROK traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,414. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.59 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

