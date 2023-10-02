Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,172. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

