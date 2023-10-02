Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $627,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 299,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,472. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

