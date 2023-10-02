Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

