Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corning by 98,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. 1,578,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,536. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

