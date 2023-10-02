Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 439,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,132. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.17 and a 200 day moving average of $421.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

