Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,235. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.