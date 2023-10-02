Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $7,953,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 127.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,576 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 591,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,957. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.