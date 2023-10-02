Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,876,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

