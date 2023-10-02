Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Boosted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after buying an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.