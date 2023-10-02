Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.77. 2,775,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,330. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.