Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.42. 2,383,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,960. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

