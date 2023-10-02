Sterling Manor Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,876 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises 3.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. 242,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,334. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

