CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,943 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 623,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

