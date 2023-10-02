Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. 30,509,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,152,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

