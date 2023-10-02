Private Ocean LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 715,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,624. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.