Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $9.51 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises 8.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 2.68% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. 8,585 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

