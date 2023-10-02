Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.31. 6,583,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3588 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

