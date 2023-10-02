Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2023 – Extra Space Storage is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Extra Space Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $138.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/17/2023 – Extra Space Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 528,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,015. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $180.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

