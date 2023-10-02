Diamant Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.93. 986,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.05 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

