Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 121,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after acquiring an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 868,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

