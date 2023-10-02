Pflug Koory LLC Has $789,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,171 shares of company stock worth $26,982,965. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $813.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $806.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.