Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 920 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Down 2.0 %

Kirby stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $81.13. 167,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,844 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.