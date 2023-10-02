WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lifted by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.15.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.