Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,291. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

