Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $254.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.23.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,464,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,085,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $791.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 59.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

