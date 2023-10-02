First Command Bank Has $726,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.76. 399,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

